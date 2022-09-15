Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pumpkins at Callaway Resort & Garden returns Sept. 16

Pumpkins at Callaway
Pumpkins at Callaway(Source: Callaway Resort & Gardens)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway Gardens is welcoming Fall with wide open arms.

Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin tomorrow.

This year’s Gardens by Day, Glow by Night event is taking place every Friday through Sunday, starting Sept. 16 until Halloween Eve.

During the day, attendees can explore fields of sunflowers and a pumpkin patch surrounding a corn maze.

If you stay after dark, you can explore the maze’s illuminated path before being taken by a trolley to an Enchanted Pumpkin Forest.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones to hold memorial for 19-year-old victim in Columbus wreck
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
Popular restaurant in Columbus demolished after deemed total loss in fire
Eddie James Hawkins Jr.
Columbus gang member arrested on multiple warrants, sheriff says
A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus.
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

Latest News

Kevin Easter
MCSO: Man arrested on several warrants from Athens-Clarke Co.
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
City of Columbus to hold public meeting on recent safety concerns
Pumpkins at Callaway returns this weekend
Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend