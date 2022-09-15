Pumpkins at Callaway Resort & Garden returns Sept. 16

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway Gardens is welcoming Fall with wide open arms.

Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin tomorrow.

This year’s Gardens by Day, Glow by Night event is taking place every Friday through Sunday, starting Sept. 16 until Halloween Eve.

During the day, attendees can explore fields of sunflowers and a pumpkin patch surrounding a corn maze.

If you stay after dark, you can explore the maze’s illuminated path before being taken by a trolley to an Enchanted Pumpkin Forest.



