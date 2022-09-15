Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re welcoming fall with our arms wide open, especially with cooler mornings this past week. And with cooler weather, comes a family-favorite - fall events!

Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin this Friday, September 16 and will remain open until Sunday, October 30.

This event a daytime and nighttime event! During the day, attendees can explore fields of sunflowers and a pumpkin patch surrounding a corn maze - sprouting up just in time for autumn fun.

Stay after dark to explore the maze’s illuminated paths lined with thousands of twinkling lights before being transported by trolley to an Enchanted Pumpkin Forest filled with glowing garden creatures all carved out of pumpkins.

To purchase tickets, click HERE and for more information on Callaway Gardens, click HERE.

