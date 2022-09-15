Sunny, dry stretch continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pleasant early mornings and toasty, dry afternoons will continue to be the theme for quite some time across the Chattahoochee Valley.

The 90s are expected to return by next week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be sunny, warm and a bit breezy on this Thursday with winds between 5 and 15 mph out of the east. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunny, dry, warm and breezy at times this afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday will be very similar; starting off with another round of low to mid 60s followed by highs in the mid to upper 80s.

More sun than clouds remain the story for the weekend as high pressure remains in control. That acts as a big bubble of no trouble (no rain). Temperatures will get a little warmer each day with highs in the upper 80s; the warmest spots could get 90. Morning lows should mostly be in the mid 60s.

Even though Fall officially begins in a week, it gets quite hot next week with highs well into the 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures could be well above average. However, it’s not unusual at all to have summer heat around here in late September; some years it even continues into October. Even though there will be some noticeable humidity returning by next week, at least we’re not expecting oppressive humidity like we get in July and August.

While no appreciable rain chances are in sight, temperatures rise just in time for the official start of Fall. (Source: WTVM Weather)

