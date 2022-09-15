Suspect faces judge in the Columbus shooting death of Jaelon Langley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of 22-year-old Jaelon Langley sat with tissue in the courtroom as testimony was heard in the case of 21-year-old Jamez Starr.

He is accused of shooting and killing the young father on Labor Day weekend at this house on King’s Mountain Court in Columbus.

Starr’s criminal defense attorney says there is a reason why Starr was there. “We’re not disputing that we were there. We’re disputing what actually happened,” says Attorney Anthony Johnson.

According to investigators, they say Starr entered this house on King’s Mountain Court through a back door and opened fire. Meanwhile, Defense Attorneys say Langley had a black bag and after he reached into that bag.

Starr shot Jaelon Langley. He says it is the next step Columbus police should look into. “He sees this man, this man had a prior issue with him, and from our understanding, that he actually reaches in this bag and pulls out this handgun, which is in this black bag, which at that point my client had to defend himself,” says Johnson.

Johnson says Starr had a right to be at the residence while visiting family.

“He’s coming over to visit family members or whatever. He was coming over to play video games,” says Johnson.

Investigators testified that the two knew each other over possibly a marijuana deal gone wrong before this shooting happened.

But the family of Jaelon Langley gave us this statement after he was shot and killed. It reads, “By no means was he perfect, but he didn’t deserve for his life to be cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

