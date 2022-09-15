Wakis African Kitchen : First African restaurant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City.

The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream.

Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj” around Columbus.

“From west Africa, Nigeria, I moved to the United States In 2014,” said Aiyeola.

Looking for a fresh start by 2015 the former it worker in Nigeria worked odd jobs in Columbus until some inspiration came his way.

Starting Wakis African Grocery Store in 2018 with the savings from his job and it was successful.

“So many customers came into the store and asked if there’s an African restaurant around here, we need one, said Aiyeola.

So, TJ took things a step further.

Doing some research during the pandemic and eventually opening Waki’s African Kitchen in 2022.

Offering a new and cultural experience for people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I have the jollof rice, we have the egusi, the fufu, 2-3 different types of fufu, and we have the goat meat stew, stated Aiyeola.

And the reception has been good.

“It was very, very, good,” said customer Edward Johnson.

“We always eat different foods and we had been talking about a month ago that there were no authentic African restaurants, and we came through here and just happened to see it so we had to try it,” said Evelyn Johnson.

Tj said all are welcome to try something new. Giving thanks to his supporters saying he has more in store.

“I have more on my list, especially for the Africans in the city. I’ll go for the moon,” said Aiyeola.

