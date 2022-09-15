Business Break
Warming Up for Friday & the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we take you into Friday and the weekend, rain coverage will remain at zero with plenty of sunshine on the way during that stretch. The morning lows will start to warm up a little bit - with low and mid 60s back in the forecast. The air will stay dry overall, so the feels like temperature likely won’t be a problem. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s over the weekend, so it will feel quite hot if you’re out and about in the afternoon and evening hours doing anything outside. For next week, we really don’t expect a lot of day to day change when it comes to the forecast. Highs will be warming up - with low and mid 90s expected - with lows back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will remain dry through next week, but there is a chance we could see a few showers returning as we head into *next* weekend. We’ll keep an eye on that and fine-tune things as we get closer!

