Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is updating its latest strategy to fight COVID-19.

The White House will launch the 2022 COVID-19 Global Recovery and Response Framework Thursday.

One official familiar with the initiative said the strategy is geared to end the global emergency and protect health systems around the world.

The plan’s objectives will include vaccinating people with the highest risk and who are hardest to reach to prepare for future variants and health threats.

The official said the White House is requesting $4 billion to implement the strategy.

The announcement was timed to coincide with U.N. General Assembly meetings, so world leaders could discuss and coordinate the plan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones to hold memorial for 19-year-old victim in Columbus wreck
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
Eddie James Hawkins Jr.
Columbus gang member arrested on multiple warrants, sheriff says
A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus.
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

Latest News

Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at...
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday