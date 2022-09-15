WTVM Hosting a regional job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“Not many people ever receive an opportunity, and when you have them, it’s best to take one if you’re able to” says Sheila Borrero, a Columbus resident.

Borrero is just one of many people showing up to Columbus State University’s Cunningham center to take advantage of the opportunity to meet potential employers face to face.

Borrero intending to make great connections to make someone back at home proud.

“I’m just a hardworking single mother of a little two-year-old,” says Borrero, ”just wanting to be there to show her that ‘hey mom can do whatever she has to do to make sure that at the end of the day she has someone that she can be proud to look up to.”

Organizers say the WTVM job fair was a great chance for a connection between industries looking to fill openings and people in need of a job.

More than 40 of the region’s top employers were in attendance hoping to find qualified employees. Industries and companies ranging from manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, public safety, and more.

“Being able to get them and actually speak to them actually makes it a lot easier on the hiring side,” says Kelly Hitzeman of Core Civic.

While there are many reasons why people may be looking for a job, with so many employers under one roof, all of the attendees today had one goal in mind--to make the right connection.

“I’m looking for getting into a position that requires some growth and opportunities,” says an attendee, Mike Turner.

From retirees to new moms to just folks looking to change careers, many were excited about the face to face opportunity to sell themselves before a captive audience.

“Any job that actually opens new doors for me, because I’m actually kind of tired of doing the normal 9 to 5 job,” says D’Jean Buie, “It’s better for you to talk to someone in person, you know interview someone in person instead of on zoom.”

Some even looking for jobs for others.

As Work Release Coordinator, Corporal Natasha Brown of Lee County Sheriff’s department gathers information for inmates who are close to being released.

“I help them find jobs while they’re in and hopefully when they get out, they keep that same job or they advance further,” says Brown, “They just want someone to know that they do care and have their back and this is what I’m doing.”

If you missed this job fair, WTVM often partners with other community organizations to host job fairs, just keep an eye out to be ready for the next one.

