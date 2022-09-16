Americus police asking for public’s help in locating wanted man

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

23-year-old Jakeem Rashard Carter is wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery and battery.

Police say Carter is 5′7 and approximately 175 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Carter, contact the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4102.

