Beautiful - but Warm - Weekend Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
The last weekend of summer will be about like you'd expect.
The last weekend of summer will be about like you'd expect.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a beautiful weekend on tap across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Look for mostly sunny skies and lower humidity values to stick around. This will mean beautiful weather for anything you have going on outdoors like college football games, the Tri-City Latino Festival, or anything else! For next week, the heat will really start to crank up a bit - highs will be in the lower 90s early in the week, with mid 90s by the middle and end of next week. Skies should stay mostly sunny, and while humidity values will be going up a bit, they won’t return to summertime levels around here. Even the overnight lows will start to work their way back up to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The next chance of rain holds off until *next* weekend, but even then, it looks like coverage will be low with no major concerns for our area... and warm weather continuing.

