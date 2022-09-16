Columbus State University offers new military scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local veterans’ organization partners with Columbus State University to establish a scholarship honoring the former Commanding General of Fort Benning.

The regional chapter of the Military Order of World Wars is providing the scholarship.

It’s called ‘The Lieutenant General Robert L. Wetzel Military Student Scholarship’ and will be rewarded to honorably discharged or active duty, full-time undergraduate or graduate student veterans, their spouses or dependents attending Columbus State University.

Wetzel Scholars will be able to achieve a higher education after serving in the military.

Commander Sam Nelson says this scholarship will carry the legacy of General Wetzel’s love to assist soldiers.

“It’s wonderful to have support of our local community because we have such a diverse population here, and many have served or that they served in a capacity, being a military spouse or a military child. It does allow people that may think college is something that they can’t obtain due to expenses. It allows them to give back and help others to pay for school and those college expenses so they can ultimately earn a degree,” said Susan Lovell.

Donors wishing to contribute to this endowment or create new scholarship endowments can discuss options with CSU’s Office of University members.

