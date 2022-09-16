Business Break
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been indicted after allegedly helping a wanted man avoid law enforcement after shooting at an FBI agent last month.

On July 28, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus. Brown turned himself in to the FBI on August 10 after reportedly feeling pressure from the multi-day manhunt.

A federal grand jury in Columbus returned a four-count indictment on September 14 charging 20-year-old Derijuana Porter with the following:

  • One count of possession of a stolen firearm for which she faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine
  • One count of misprision of a felony for which she faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine
  • Two counts of false statement to a federal agency for which she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count

This case is being investigated by FBI and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

