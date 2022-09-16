Business Break
Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning

The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.(Krave Inc via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - A company that made illegal flavored nicotine gummies has discontinued the item following a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA sent a letter last month to VPR Brands, the name behind Krave Nic, warning the company was not authorized to make, sell or distribute such products.

The agency said the gummies were particularly concerning because they resemble kid-friendly candy products and they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death in young children.

The gummies contained one milligram of nicotine and came in three different flavors, such as “blue razz” and “cherry bomb.”

Krave said the tobacco-free products were meant for adults.

The FDA said such gummies are “a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

