Downtown Elementary in Columbus holds 1st annual family STEAM event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a STEAM celebration at Columbus’ Downtown Elementary.

The school marked its first annual Family Engagement STEAM Night. It’s their first gathering since the pandemic.

This is the school’s second year being a STEAM school focusing on engineering.

The event was done to let parents see what Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math or STEAM is all about.

“STEAM is such an important 24th-century skill that every student needs, and when we talk about STEAM, we’re talking about Science, Technology Engineering, Art and Math,” said Magnet Coordinator Inez Parker.

“Robots and the iPads and the coding and things like that, so we brought that here tonight so that the parents can see just a little bit of what their kids do from day in and day out,” said Engineering Teacher Lindsay Tasson.

They currently have open STEAM spots for students. Contact Downtown Elementary for more information.

