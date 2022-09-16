Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Downtown Elementary in Columbus holds 1st annual family STEAM event

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a STEAM celebration at Columbus’ Downtown Elementary.

The school marked its first annual Family Engagement STEAM Night. It’s their first gathering since the pandemic.

This is the school’s second year being a STEAM school focusing on engineering.

The event was done to let parents see what Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math or STEAM is all about.

“STEAM is such an important 24th-century skill that every student needs, and when we talk about STEAM, we’re talking about Science, Technology Engineering, Art and Math,” said Magnet Coordinator Inez Parker.

“Robots and the iPads and the coding and things like that, so we brought that here tonight so that the parents can see just a little bit of what their kids do from day in and day out,” said Engineering Teacher Lindsay Tasson.

They currently have open STEAM spots for students. Contact Downtown Elementary for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones to hold memorial for 19-year-old victim in Columbus wreck
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
Popular restaurant in Columbus demolished after deemed total loss in fire
Eddie James Hawkins Jr.
Columbus gang member arrested on multiple warrants, sheriff says
A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus.
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Victim's family talks after fatal shooting on Forestside Dr. in Columbus
Family speaks on 25-year-old killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus Fall Uptown Concert Series resumes Friday
Columbus Fall Uptown Concert Series resumes Friday
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting
17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting
Downtown Elementary in Columbus holds 1st annual family STEAM event
Downtown Elementary in Columbus holds 1st annual family STEAM event