Great weather for plans through weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Mainly sunny again today with a nice and warm afternoon. Heating up each day to come.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine, afternoon warmth and dry weather remains in the forecast. Eventually that means hotter weather will move into the region.

Temperatures get a little warmer each day over the weekend. However, early mornings will still...
Temperatures get a little warmer each day over the weekend. However, early mornings will still be in the 60s.

Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday. Mainly sunny, warm and dry. A bit of a breeze from time to time. Highs between 84 and 88.

Pumpkins at Callaway is back! It will be a nice evening.
Pumpkins at Callaway is back! It will be a nice evening.

Temperatures will start to cool off once the sun goes down, but it will be a comfortable evening for outdoor events, including high school football games. There is certainly no need for the rain gear this time around!

Dry and much quieter tonight for high school football games.
Dry and much quieter tonight for high school football games.

Sunshine continues over the weekend, so after comfortable mornings in the 60s, the afternoons will be toasty. Daytime highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 80s. However, the normally warmer spots will climb into the low 90s. Humidity will be more noticeable than it was earlier this week, but it won’t come close to what we see in July and August!

The last weekend of summer will be about like you'd expect.
The last weekend of summer will be about like you'd expect.

High pressure dominates our weather forecast and as it strengthens next week, it’ll pump in more heat! Temperatures are expected to max out in at least the low to mid 90s. Rain stays away through the workweek, but we could start to see some showers returning *next* weekend. That’s still a solid week away so we’ll keep you posted as always.

Temperatures heat up next week with highs well into the 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower...
Temperatures heat up next week with highs well into the 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

