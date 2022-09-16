Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus.
The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department.
Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the center of the roadway that police are investigating.
