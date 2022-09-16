Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested two suspects in Columbus for a shooting in Opelika that left a 17-year-old hospitalized.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a juvenile shot on Chester Avenue and Easy Street, police say.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a Columbus, Ga. hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

During the shooting investigation, detectives were led to arrest two suspects in Columbus, Georgia, on Sept. 16.

Officials say 20-year-old Eric Stenson Jr. from Auburn and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Both suspects will be extradited to Opelika and taken to the Lee County Jail, according to the Opelika Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.