Midday Dee Time: Local theater celebrating 25 years in Columbus

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local theatre in Columbus is celebrating 25 years.

Family Theater is located on Hamilton Road in the basement of Rosehill Baptist Church. The theater is running a fun musical until the 24 of this month - Garfield the Musical.

Talen Hutchinson plays the cat you just have to love, Garfield, and Jadon Coppenbarger plays Odie. The theater also allows attendees to bring their own food if a table is filled. Or you can buy snacks during the intermission.

Below is an interview with Garfield and Odie:

Now two of the women behind the scenes making things happen - director Cheryl Palmour and assistant director Mikayla Miller. Learn why the theater is so important - not only to them - but to the community.

