Smiths Station High School celebrates homecoming

The Panthers kick off against Dothan High School tonight at 7 p.m.
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Smiths Station Panthers host homecoming in East Alabama.

The school held its annual homecoming parade this morning.

The parade was led by Mayor Bubba Copeland and followed by various high school programs, the band and teams representing Smiths Station High School.

Fans and football players were excited to share in the Panther Pride.

“Whenever they come around the corner it’s going to be an exciting time,” said 5th grader Waylon Moody.

”I’m most excited for the game, honestly, you know we’re going to go out there, we’re going to fight hard and come out with a W,” added football player Makyle Todd.

