American Legion in Phenix City observes POW/MIA Recognition Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, those who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA) are recognized nationally.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed every third Friday in September.

In Phenix City, the American Legion Post 135 hosts a ceremony in honor of military personnel taken as a prisoner of war or listed as a soldier missing in action.

US Congress first proclaimed this day of observance in 1998.

On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the flag is flown as a symbol of concern for the ones who sacrificed their freedom.

“This day is not a day of celebration. It’s a day of solemnly remembering the sacrifice of the service members and the sacrifice of the family, never to be forgotten. We just want folks to never take those for granted those freedoms that we enjoy every day are so essential and who better to remind us of that then the ones who were prisoners of war. We never want to get in the position of forgetting those who sacrificed for us,” said Col. Biff Hadden, MOAA President of the Fort Benning Chapter.

Today is one of the six national observances when the POW/MIA flag can be flown

