Sunny Conditions Remain but Things Heat Up This Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have enjoyed the weather conditions the last couple of days, I have great news. We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us with sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s. The trend of nice outdoor weather isn’t leaving us anytime sooner either, as we will see sunny conditions all next week; however, there will be a slight change in the forecast. There is high-pressure building to our west that will propagate east in the coming days, which will keep the rain coverage at 0%, but in turn will help crank the forecasted highs back into the 90s. Seeing the 90s this late in September is totally normal for our area, on average we experience temperatures in the 90s until around early to mid-October.

