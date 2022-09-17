Temps on the Rise This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another beautiful summer day across the valley, with a few clouds overhead making things feel a touch cooler. Overnight we will cool back to the mid 60s with comfortable, low, humidity. Your Sunday afternoon looks pretty much identical, with highs in the upper 80s, a few scattered clouds, and a light breeze. Looking into the next work week things are going to HEAT UP! With a high pressure system reigning over the southeast conditions will remain clear and dry allowing things to continue warming each day. By the first day of Fall on Thursday, afternoon highs will be well above average in the mid to upper 90s throughout the area. Some relief comes by Friday with a dry front dropping temperatures slightly. The good news is that throughout this week the mugginess will stay relatively low despite highs in the 90s. If you’ve been missing the rain then you may be in luck by the next weekend, as the dry spell looks to finally end on that Saturday for a few of us, and rain coverage increases through the rest of the weekend.

