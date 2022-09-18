Community gathers to benefit 4-year-old with dwarfism in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The community of Smiths Station gathered together to benefit a little boy diagnosed with a form of dwarfism.

Jeeps, motorcycles, and Corvettes lined the streets of Smiths Station for the “Backing Mason Benefit Ride”.

4-year-old Mason Yates was born with diastrophic dysplasia dwarfism, a genetic condition that causes severe sclerosis - everyday Mason has to wear an upper body cast for comfort.

With the proceeds of this ride, Mason and his family are heading to Delaware so Mason can have a life changing surgery.

Motorists of all kinds of vehicles showed their love to help Mason and his family - a support that left his mother overwhelmed.

”I cannot thank everybody enough,” said Andrea Yates, Mason’s mother. “It’s just it’s beyond amazing... I’m just still so surprised you know that everybody has this. We’re truly blessed to have this community. With this halo getting placed and the rods getting placed - hopefully everything goes good with that process. It’s going to be life changing for him and hopefully he won’t be in anymore pain either.”

Mason’s surgery is scheduled for mid-October.

