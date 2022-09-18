Hot, Hot, Hot

Business Break
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer days are here to stay... Tonight we will see comfortable conditions with lows back in the upper 60s and mostly clear skies. Starting the work week tomorrow afternoon highs will be in the 90s for most of the valley with a slight breeze to make things a little more comfortable. After that, mother nature is really kicking the heat back up. Temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week thanks to that pesky high pressure keeping us clear and dry. Fortunately, things will continue to stay relatively comfortable in the overnight hours, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s all week. The mugginess will continue to be kept at bay too, so that will help with those HOT afternoons! On Friday another cold front will come through. This front looks to be relatively weak, but could kick up a few showers as it approaches and leave some lingering behind as well. This front will also knock temps back closer to average (woo!) for the weekend and the next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

