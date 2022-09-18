Business Break
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.

The crash occurred on Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6:01 p.m., at the intersection of Alabama 26 and U.S. 431 in Russell County. The 16-year-old was killed when the 2004 Saturn Ion he was driving was struck by a 2001 Ford Super Duty pickup - driven by 24-year-old Justin Lowell, of Columbus.

The teen was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger of the Saturn Ion was injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Lowell and a passenger in the Ford were both injured and transported to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

The crash is still under investigation.

