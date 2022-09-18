Business Break
🎵 “Party Like it’s 1999″ As Temperatures Will be Back in the 90s This Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Highs and POP WTVM
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend yesterday, you can expect an identical forecast for today. For your Sunday, the Valley will see mostly sunny skies and the temperatures again in the upper 80s. The trend of nice outdoor weather isn’t leaving us anytime sooner either, as we will see sunny conditions all next week; however, there will be a slight change in the forecast.  Starting Monday we will be “partying like it’s 1999″ as the highs will be back in the 90s. This is due to high-pressure building to our west that will propagate east in the coming days, which will keep the rain coverage at 0%. Seeing the 90s this late in September is totally normal for our area, on average we experience temperatures in the 90s until around early to mid-October. This high pressure is also going to help keep the influx of gulf moisture at bay, so outdoor conditions will feel quite pleasant and dry. Relief from the heat will make its way into the Valley come Friday in the form of a dry front, which helps drop the forecasted highs slightly.

