Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

