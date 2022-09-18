Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
Northside vs Sumter County
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Friday night highlights and final scores
Suspect in Opelika shooting
Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika

Latest News

This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show firefighters in the search for...
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border