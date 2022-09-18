Toddler accidentally shot by child in home in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old was shot by another child.

On September 17, at approximately 1:10 p.m., LaGrange police responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Road in reference to a toddler that had been shot. Officers determined the 2-year-old was accidentally shot by another child that lived in the home.

The toddler was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital. There is no word at this time on the two-year-old’s injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Section.

Anyone that has information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

