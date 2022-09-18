Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Toddler accidentally shot by child in home in LaGrange, police say

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old was shot by another child.
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old was shot by another child.(KTTC)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old was shot by another child.

On September 17, at approximately 1:10 p.m., LaGrange police responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Road in reference to a toddler that had been shot. Officers determined the 2-year-old was accidentally shot by another child that lived in the home.

The toddler was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital. There is no word at this time on the two-year-old’s injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Section.

Anyone that has information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
Northside vs Sumter County
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Friday night highlights and final scores
Suspect in Opelika shooting
Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Opelika shootings
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism