Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex

(WALB)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex.

A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting.

Officials arrived on the scene and found 32-year-old Walter Williams Jr, of Tuskegee, AL, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and lower extremity. He later died from his injuries.

Officials said 23-year-old Keyon Black had been identified as the shooter. Police believe Black and the victim were friends, and it was not a random act.

Black is described as having a slender build and should be considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Black will be charged with capital murder.

An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Black will be charged with capital murder. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Black’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or the Tip Line at (334) 246-1391. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed

Latest News

Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The average cost of regular gasoline in Alabama was $3.25 on Sunday, per AAA.
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could dip below $3 in coming months