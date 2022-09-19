1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex.

A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting.

Officials arrived on the scene and found 32-year-old Walter Williams Jr, of Tuskegee, AL, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and lower extremity. He later died from his injuries.

Officials said 23-year-old Keyon Black had been identified as the shooter. Police believe Black and the victim were friends, and it was not a random act.

Black is described as having a slender build and should be considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Black will be charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Black's whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or the Tip Line at (334) 246-1391. You can remain anonymous.

