Big time heat returning this week
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a break from the summer heat and humidity last week, it will feel a lot more like summer most of this week!
It will be mostly sunny on this Monday. Turning hot and a bit breezy this afternoon. Highs between 87 and 91 degrees.
Pleasant and clear early Tuesday with lows in the 60s. However, the heat is on by the afternoon! Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. This is just the beginning of a hot and dry workweek. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the hottest days with most of us in the mid 90s, some upper 90s are possible, too!
While humidity won’t be as oppressive as it can be in July and August, it will be noticeably more humid the next few days.
A cold front swings through late Thursday or early Friday and should provide noticeable heat relief. The sunshine sticks around Friday but our high temperatures should drop into the mid and upper 80s. Lows return to the 60s as well.
We could see a few isolated showers later in the weekend and the first part of next week, although significant rainfall isn’t anticipated any time soon.
