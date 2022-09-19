Business Break
Big time heat returning this week

Tyler’s forecast
Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon, but temperatures will be even hotter Tuesday through Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a break from the summer heat and humidity last week, it will feel a lot more like summer most of this week!

Scorching late summer heat returns this week with highs well into the 90s.
Scorching late summer heat returns this week with highs well into the 90s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be mostly sunny on this Monday. Turning hot and a bit breezy this afternoon. Highs between 87 and 91 degrees.

Pleasant and clear early Tuesday with lows in the 60s. However, the heat is on by the afternoon! Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. This is just the beginning of a hot and dry workweek. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the hottest days with most of us in the mid 90s, some upper 90s are possible, too!

While humidity won’t be as oppressive as it can be in July and August, it will be noticeably more humid the next few days.

More humid this week than last week, but not too extreme. The heat itself will be the biggest...
More humid this week than last week, but not too extreme. The heat itself will be the biggest story through Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front swings through late Thursday or early Friday and should provide noticeable heat relief. The sunshine sticks around Friday but our high temperatures should drop into the mid and upper 80s. Lows return to the 60s as well.

We could see a few isolated showers later in the weekend and the first part of next week, although significant rainfall isn’t anticipated any time soon.

After we welcome in fall, temperatures finally return to near average levels late in the week.
After we welcome in fall, temperatures finally return to near average levels late in the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

