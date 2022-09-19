Business Break
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Columbus attorney

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for up Columbus Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett at his law offices in Uptown Columbus on September 18.

The family and friends of Jarrett gathered with white candles for a vigil in his honor.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:11 a.m. on September 20, at North Highland Church - 7300 Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus. A public viewing is set for September 19 - from 1 - 6 p.m. at Progressive Funeral Home - 4235 St. Mary’s Road in Columbus.

Jarrett died on September 8. He was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina - and he also owned a party bus business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

