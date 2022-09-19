Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Pastor Receiving a Street Name in his Honor

Lewis Memorial Baptist church surprising the Pastor with a special dedication to give him his flowers.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr.

At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.

After Sunday’s service, the congregation presented Pastor McGruder with a special dedication to give him his flowers in a way he will never forget.

To his surprise, his church members, family and state leaders brought out the soon-to-be placed honorary sign as Pastor McGruder wrapped up his sermon.

McGruder humbly accepted his gift.

“I feel great, and I just want everyone to know that I don’t take no glory for myself, but I give all glory to my Lord and my savior, Jesus Christ for whom I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” says Pastor McGruder.

An official presentation of the sign is planned for later this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police

Latest News

Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
Midday Dee Time: Continuing to save lives of people trapped in Afghanistan
Midday Dee Time: Left Behind
Midday Dee Time: Left Behind
Midday Dee Time: Left Behind
Midday Dee Time: Left Behind
prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight