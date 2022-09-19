Columbus Pastor Receiving a Street Name in his Honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr.

At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.

After Sunday’s service, the congregation presented Pastor McGruder with a special dedication to give him his flowers in a way he will never forget.

To his surprise, his church members, family and state leaders brought out the soon-to-be placed honorary sign as Pastor McGruder wrapped up his sermon.

McGruder humbly accepted his gift.

“I feel great, and I just want everyone to know that I don’t take no glory for myself, but I give all glory to my Lord and my savior, Jesus Christ for whom I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” says Pastor McGruder.

An official presentation of the sign is planned for later this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.