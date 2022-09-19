Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An emergency plane landing on an Alabama highway is causing lane closures and slow traffic.

According to ALEA, the right westbound lane of US 280 near the 117-mile marker in Lee County is currently blocked.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a single-engine light aircraft experienced electrical problems causing the emergency landing.

There were no injuries in the incident and no damage to the aircraft.

Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County(WTVM)

ALEA Highway Patrol Division is still on the scene and will continue to monitor the situation.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for any more updates on this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed

Latest News

Donnie Miles
Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Gas prices fall below $3.00 at some Columbus stations
Gas prices fall below $3.00 at some Columbus stations