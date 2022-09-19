Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

The crash happened on Alabama 110 near Union Springs in Bullock County on Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Officials say 38-year-old Demestrius A. Conway was killed when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway and struck a fence and tree.

Conway was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police

Latest News

Lewis Memorial Baptist church surprising Pastor with a special dedication to give him his...
Columbus pastor receives a street name in his honor
Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.
Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.
WTVM Editorial 09/13/22: The Modest Queen
WTVM Editorial 09/13/22: The Modest Queen
WTVM Editorial 09/13/22: The Modest Queen
WTVM Editorial 09/13/22: The Modest Queen