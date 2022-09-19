Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

The crash happened on Alabama 110 near Union Springs in Bullock County on Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Officials say 38-year-old Demestrius A. Conway was killed when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway and struck a fence and tree.

Conway was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.