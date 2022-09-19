Gas prices fall below $3 at some Columbus stations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I feel like it should just go down, and that’s all I have to say,” says driver Tamika Porter.

“It feels good to have that extra money in your pocket,” says another driver Adarius White. Gas prices are going low.

“It could go lower if you ask me,” says White.

And lower than they have been in the last few months. It’s a change that drivers love and wanting it to continue.

“It will help, but I like it when it was at the $1.00 mark, at $1.83, but $2.00 is fine,” says Porter.

According to AAA, just three months ago, Georgia drivers, on average, could pay nearly $4.50 a gallon. While today, the average price is $3.17 a gallon.

“I’m good under $3.00 right now, $3.07, $3.09, $3.07, I’m good with that, but at least it’s not $4.00 or $5.00,” says White. While in Columbus, we found gas as low as $2.89. For some drivers, they say it helps their wallet.

“It cost $40.00 to fill up this tank. It takes $40.00, but now that gas prices are cheaper, it takes $25.00,” says Porter. While others say, it’s an artificial price.

“Some of it has to do with the international purchase of oil. And the strength of the dollar against other currencies. So that’s also helping us be a little bit lower right now,” says driver James Davis. On the other hand, some drivers say it is all political.

“I think it’s a few things they need to work on, with the government and stuff like resources for the people, and this is a resource, and so I feel like it’s a good thing,” says White. A good thing that will hopefully stay a good thing.

