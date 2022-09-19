Business Break
Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

