Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 22-23

WTVM Week 5 Pick'em
WTVM Week 5 Pick'em(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Georgia teams will pick up region play while Alabama teams will welcome challengers from other areas of the state.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW SEPT. 22-23 MATCHUPS]

YOU PICK ‘EM

Lock in your predictions for five major games this week. The WTVM sports team will compare answers every Wednesday night on “The Score”. This high school football preview show is available to watch in this story or on the WTVM news app by 6PM ET Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed

Latest News

Northside vs Sumter County
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Friday night highlights and final scores
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 4 (PART 2)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 4 (PART 2)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 4 (PART 1)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 4 (PART 1)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 4 (PART 4)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 4 (PART 4)