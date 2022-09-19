Business Break
Man arrested in Muscogee County with dangerous explosives, firearms

Jess Henderson
Jess Henderson
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested in Muscogee County with a significant amount of dangerous explosives and weapons, says Sheriff Greg Countryman.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18, a narcotics, firearms and explosives investigation was conducted and resulted in several warrants issued for Jess Albert Henderson for aggravated assault, simple battery and possession/manufacture of destructive devices.

Upon Henderson’s arrest, deputies found the suspect in possession of the following,

  • 12 blocks of C4 (15 pounds)
  • About 40′ det cord
  • (5) 20g slip boosters
  • 4 primadets (blasting caps)
  • 31 initiator (firing system for explosives)
  • 12 AR magazines
  • 1 Daniel Defense 5.56 (firearm)
  • 1 Ross Model 92 (firearm)
  • 1 Beretta 243 (firearm)
  • 1 Stevens 870 (firearm)
  • 1 Winchester 9422 (firearm)
  • 1 River 22 (firearm)
  • 1 Browning 81 (firearm)
Henderson was taken into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Bureau with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosive, Fort Benning Explosive Ordinance Detachment and the US Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning all assisted in this arrest.

