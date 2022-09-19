Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright

Donnie Miles
Donnie Miles(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty by a Lee County jury of murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling, says Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

Donnie Donell Miles was found guilty of the May 2019 shooting and killing of Demetrice Wright.

According to Chief Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Clay Thomas and ADA Madison Grantham, officers with the Opelika Police Department responded to Arbor Place Apartments.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, physical evidence showed that bullets also struck the apartment building - one shot even entering an apartment where a 10-month-old baby was sleeping.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that the victim was unarmed with his hands up when Miles shot him.

After the shooting, the defendant barricaded himself inside an apartment before being arrested.

According to evidence from Miles’ phone, he believed his girlfriend cheated on him with the victim. However, no evidence was found to support that claim.

Miles is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed

Latest News

Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Gas prices fall below $3.00 at some Columbus stations
Gas prices fall below $3.00 at some Columbus stations