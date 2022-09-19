Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty by a Lee County jury of murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling, says Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

Donnie Donell Miles was found guilty of the May 2019 shooting and killing of Demetrice Wright.

According to Chief Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Clay Thomas and ADA Madison Grantham, officers with the Opelika Police Department responded to Arbor Place Apartments.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, physical evidence showed that bullets also struck the apartment building - one shot even entering an apartment where a 10-month-old baby was sleeping.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that the victim was unarmed with his hands up when Miles shot him.

After the shooting, the defendant barricaded himself inside an apartment before being arrested.

According to evidence from Miles’ phone, he believed his girlfriend cheated on him with the victim. However, no evidence was found to support that claim.

Miles is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 28.

