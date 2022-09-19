Midday Dee Time: Continuing to save lives of people trapped in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a year since what many describe as President Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Many of our Afghan allies and even some Americans who were left behind say it has been a year of horror. Stories of torture, beatings and murder have been confirmed.

Dee spoke with two American women who have never stopped working to save the lives of people trapped in Afghanistan.

Dee first talks with Kelly Brown who believes helping others is simply the right thing to do.

We continue our coverage on the conversation of being left behind. Angelee Gardner is a wife of a soldier who became good friends with his Afghan interpreter and she and her husband refuse to leave him behind. More on that below.

It’s been just over one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Angelee talks on what it’s been like for her and her husband who befriended his Afghan interpreter.

