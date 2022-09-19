Business Break
Midday Dee Time: Successful people overcoming hardships

Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
By Dee Armstrong and Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This show is an opportunity to get to know the people who are the heartbeat of our community - those who don’t usually get public attention.

Dee talks to successful people who have overcome some tremendous obstacles to get where they are today. And it is working for Carolyn Wilson. She is a mother, author, and owner of one of the most successful salons in the area. The ultimate touch? She doesn’t look like where she’s come from. Wilson’s full interview is below.

We’re talking overcoming life’s devastating events. There is help and so there is hope. Joining Dee is Dr. Darren Moore of “I am Moore” - a licensed clinical professor at Northwestern University. She has an adult daughter who loves her, a family, friends and clients who adore her, a good church and a thriving business.

