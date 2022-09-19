Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pack a Fan if You are Heading Out

Elise’s Forecast
temps
temps(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have stayed right around average for the past week despite having little cloud cover, but big changes are in store for the rest of this work week. While we will continue to stay dry, temperatures will already be back in the mid-90s by tomorrow afternoon! That’s well above average (87°) for this time of year and it’s only getting hotter from there. Mostly clear skies will stick around though, even as a front moves in on Friday. This front is going to kick things back to average, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s on Friday and through the weekend. The dewpoints will also be dropping behind that front making for even more comfortable conditions! After that, in true fall fashion, another front looks like it will makes its way into the valley on Monday. This one may kick up a few showers and storms ahead of it, but still very low coverage. This may bring more idyllic fall temperatures, with lows back to the low 60s and highs in the lower 80s once the cooler air settles in.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed

Latest News

A pleasant morning will give way to a hot afternoon.
Big time heat returning this week
Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon, but temperatures will be even hotter Tuesday through...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
highs
Hot, Hot, Hot
Highs and POP WTVM
🎵 “Party Like it’s 1999″ As Temperatures Will be Back in the 90s This Week