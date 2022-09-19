Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers hosted their 3rd home game in a row here at Jordan Hare Stadium against Penn State The tigers have been on a winning streak right up until the biggest game of the season.

Auburn fans came and decked out the stadium in orange ready to cheer on the tigers as they kicked off early afternoon.

Auburn’s first loss of the season came with struggles on offense and defense. The tigers turned the ball over four times while an efficient Penn State offense was able to capitalize on those turnovers. The Tigers defense couldn’t stop the Nittany Lion run and Penn State pulled away in the third quarter.

During the 2nd quarter the tigers started losing momentum, Auburn University head football coach Bryan Harsin said the turnovers were definitely a big factor.

“We just didn’t get into a consistent enough groove to get that momentum back and credit to Penn State too those guys were playing well. They were playing the ball effectively they had some things in the run game and creating some big explosive plays,” says Harsin.

John Samuel Shenker said the mental errors during the game is from the lack of focus from players.

“Hopefully this opens their eyes that we need to focus on everything we do in practice because it all reflects in the game,” said Samuel Shenker.

Derrick Hall said after their first loss of the season the team is moving forward and will focus on the next upcoming game against Mizzou.

“We have to go back and assess this game, learn from our mistakes and move forward and get ready for that game,” said Hall.

“I believe in this team, and I believe in what were doing and we got to be better at it and the end of the day that’s all I ever focus on,” said Harsin.

Auburn will have their 4th home game in a row here next Saturday facing a 2 and 1 Mizzou.

