Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight

prison death statistics
prison death statistics(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) says he has some shocking new details to reveal around deaths in American prisons.

Ossoff is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He and the committee’s ranking member, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wi.), announced they will hold a hearing on Tuesday “on their bipartisan investigation into uncounted deaths in America’s prisons and jails.”

Ossoff told Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, “We will be revealing some shocking findings about a lack of oversight, a wide spread, lack of oversight of deaths in prisons and jails in America.”

Johnson said, “I’ve worked very cooperatively with the chairman of the Subcommittee Investigations, and this is largely based on a GAO report which will highlight in this hearing.”

In a press release, Johnson added, “The Department of Justice has yet again attempted to undermine the duties of this Subcommittee to carry out its constitutional oversight responsibilities. I look forward to questioning them on their lack of transparency at our hearing on the Department’s inadequate implementation of the Death in Custody Reporting Act.”

The U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to Gray Television’s request for a comment on the upcoming hearing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police
Columbus woman indicted for allegedly helping FBI shooting suspect dodge police

Latest News

Drafted legislation creates mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Herschel Walker, Sen. Raphael Warnock agree to Oct. 14 Savannah debate
Delta Sigma Theta encouraging voter registration in Tri-City
A letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad...
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines