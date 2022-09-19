Tri-City Latino Association presents 9th Annual Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter where you were born because we’re all human, we’re all family,” says Christian Ortiz, marketing director of the Tri-City Latino Association.

Thousands of people across the Chattahoochee valley gathered over the weekend for the annual Tri-City Latino festival at the Civic Center.

Festival goers from Columbus, Phenix City, Fort Benning, and other surrounding areas embraced Latino culture all day Saturday, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Every September, The Tri-City Latino Association hosts one of the largest festivals in the Southeast, welcoming cultural diversity.

“It’s all about unity and bringing the community together,” says Ortiz.

The Tri-City Latino Festival gives the platform for Hispanic communities to showcase what makes each country unique.

“As a Columbian as a Latino, I think it’s great that we’re celebrating our culture, our heritage and seeing how united we are amongst the Latino Countries,” says Juan Osorio.

During the festival’s opening ceremony, Mayor Skip Henderson shared to the public the importance of embracing diversity in Columbus.

“This is Columbus, Columbus is such a special place because of all the unique ethnicities and all the unique countries of origins.// It’s just such an incredible opportunity to celebrate what makes us so special,” says Henderson.

After a few welcome speeches, there was a presentation of 15 countries and the meaning of their flags.

Throughout the festival, vendors sold items like cultural knick-knacks and authentic food.

For Stephanie Ramirez, the festival was a taste of home.

“From back home my mom would always make my favorite food and everything, being able to just get some tacos and some empanadas or anything, it just feels good, it feels right,” says Ramirez.

