Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(KWTX #1)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, two people were shot in Opelika- one dead and another injured.

“Anyone that has any information about either of these two shootings, we’d be grateful if they would reach out and contact us,” says Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey.

Early Monday morning, investigators back out at the scene of a deadly shooting that took place trying to figure out what happened Saturday night that left a man dead right here.

Opelika Police responded to reports of an assault with injuries near Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene 53-year-old, Jeffrey Dowdell was found dead in the middle of the road from a gunshot wound.

“Paramedics arrived on scene, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. We’ve been investigating ever since that time,” says Healey.

Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey says the suspect left the scene before they arrived. Eight hours later they received another call shortly after 3am about another gunshot victim at south 4th street in Opelika… just 5 minutes from the shooting that took place Saturday.

“Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim in the roadway. He was subsequently transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and we continue to investigate that as well.”

Police say if you have any information regarding either shooting, you can contact the Opelika police department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hurtsboro teen.
Hurtsboro teen killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Russell County
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Safety concerns in Columbus Civic Center parking lot addressed

Latest News

Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
Post game interviews after Auburns 41-12 loss against Penn State
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
The average cost of regular gasoline in Alabama was $3.25 on Sunday, per AAA.
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could dip below $3 in coming months