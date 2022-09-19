Upcoming Road Closures in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, the 19th, 11th street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue will be closed for up to two months.

You may have noticed recent upgrades to the 11th street Underpass, commonly called the viaduct.

This road has undergone quite a few improvements, and more changes are on the way.

People like Jeremy Early have noticed the vibrant upgrades to the underpass.

“It used to be a little darker through that area, but with the lighting and everything coming together I think it’ll be better,” says Early.

Thanks to The DragonFly trails network and partners, a mural can be seen across the entry way to give drivers, bikers, or walkers, a pleasing view.

11th street has been closed several times recently, to alleviate flooding and again to start the beautification process. Now it’ll be closed again for up to two months for the installation of LED lights.

Autoplay Caption

“This installation will take about one to two months, and we have Georgia Power on site who’s controlling all the construction of the lights,” says Raymond Cochrane, engineer for this project.

This closure will affect east and west bound traffic, drivers can expect to see signage offering detour routes along 10th Avenue, 13th Street, and 6th Avenue.

Throughout this construction, drivers are encouraged to be cautious in the area.

The following Monday, September 26, a small stretch of Illges Road will also be closed off to traffic between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive due to ongoing construction of the Spider Web Project. Until October 19, drivers are encouraged to pay attention to detour signs and proceed with caution while driving in this area.

Both road closures involve short stretches of roadway, but hopefully drivers will pack a little patience with them and not let the detours cause too much aggravation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.