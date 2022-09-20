Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

ALL CLEAR: Police find no immediate threat, students safe at Phenix City Intermediate School

Phenix City Intermediate School was temporarily on lockdown out of an abundance of caution...
Phenix City Intermediate School was temporarily on lockdown out of an abundance of caution Tuesday, Sept. 20.(Source: MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Intermediate School was temporarily on lockdown out of an abundance of caution Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The middle school was under lockdown for 25 minutes after students were sharing an unknown rumor. Law enforcement determined there was no threat and students were released to their sixth-period class.

Phenix City Intermediate School wants to reiterate that the threat was not credible and all staff and students are safe.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Accident on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Victim ID’d in motorcycle crash on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
Jess Henderson
Man arrested in Muscogee County with dangerous explosives, firearms
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey in Florida

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Eufaula Police: 4 juveniles charged with credit card fraud
No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange
The Opelika Police Department is investigating and working to identify the person of interest...
Opelika police investigating ‘racially inflammatory’ post about Lee Co. Fair
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus