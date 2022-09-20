ALL CLEAR: Police find no immediate threat, students safe at Phenix City Intermediate School

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Intermediate School was temporarily on lockdown out of an abundance of caution Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The middle school was under lockdown for 25 minutes after students were sharing an unknown rumor. Law enforcement determined there was no threat and students were released to their sixth-period class.

Phenix City Intermediate School wants to reiterate that the threat was not credible and all staff and students are safe.

