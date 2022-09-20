Business Break
Elton John to perform at White House on Friday

Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White...
Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White House for the event, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme."(Elton John / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will become a concert venue Friday evening when Elton John performs. The event is called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

The South Lawn performance is being organized with A+E Networks and the History Channel. According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to speak.

Workers have been erecting a large stage on the South Lawn of the White House to prepare for the concert.

Although stars like John had steered clear of the White House while President Donald Trump was in office, Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week’s event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

