Eufaula Police: 4 juveniles charged with credit card fraud

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Four juveniles have been arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card in Eufaula, police say.

According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), several credit/debit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases. Investigators say the purchase had been taking place since last school year.

So far, police have identified five victims.

EPD says the suspects were getting the card numbers in an area familiar to athletes. They were going through victims’ personal belongings, obtaining the cards then taking photos of the card’s information.

The juveniles would share the information and make purchases.

Evidence showed that one victim’s card had over 200 unauthorized transactions and almost $5,000 of fraudulent purchases, with the suspects receiving some of the illegal assets.

Some property was recovered in the investigation.

4 juveniles charged with credit card fraud in Eufaula(Source: Eufaula Police Department)

The four juveniles range from 14 to 17 -- additional arrests may come later.

If anyone has more information, contact EPD at 334-687-1200.

